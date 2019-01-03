Official new fire chief, new officers to be sworn in tonight

The South Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will officially be under new leadership.

After the meeting tonight of the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees, a large number of positions will be filled throughout the village. This is fairly highlighted by trustees appointing a new fire chief, establishing new fire department officers, and a new hire for the department that reportedly plans to serve the squad as both a fire fighter and paramedic. There are also a number of retirements and resignations from village departments that trustees must address, and a new hire for the village street and sewer department will also be accepted this evening.

During the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Harry Jennings is set to discuss the triumvirate of local annual updates to be held at Village Hall next week. 301 Dewey Drive is the location this year for the State of the County address from Morgan County Commissioner Bradley Zeller, State of the City address from Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, and State of the Village from Jennings. The State of the County/City/Village will be held on January 9th at 7 p.m. He will also talk about the consolidated election on April 2nd. There are now seven registered candidates for three open seats on the Village Board of Trustees.