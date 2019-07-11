Officials continue to Search for Missing 91 year old Man

Officials in Menard County continue to search for a missing 91 year old man. The search for the missing man who’s name has not been given began Wednesday afternoon in Petersburg in the area of Jurgens Avenue and Five Points Street west of town. The search continued on until light ran out last night.

Search crews began again at the staging area at Jurgens Avenue at 8AM this morning. The missing man was last seen wearing a white or tan ball cap, tan shirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Menard County Sheriff’s Department.

No further search volunteers are needed at this time.