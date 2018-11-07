Ohrn named Sheriff; T.J. Wessel is Hardwick’s successor

Cass County residents chose a new Sheriff, as well as a successor for Bob Hardwick , a longtime judge of the 8th circuit court .

Former Cass County Deputy Devron Ohrn, a Democrat, will now serve as Sheriff. Ohrn took nearly three-quarters of the vote with a final tally of 3,372 to 1,175 over Republican Ronald T. Boris.



Democrat Timothy “T.J.” Wessel has been selected to replace the retiring Judge Hardwick. Wessel defeated Republican Luke Thomas by a final count of 2,634 to 1,955.

Districts 1 and 2 also had seats open on the Cass County Board. District 1 had two seats open. Democrat Michael Barnett retained his seat with 743 votes, while Republican Josh Millard got the most votes of all four candidates at 816. Democrat Lawrence Gabbert Jr. got 448. Independent Eric Cooper got 371. In District 2, with only one open seat, Democrat and current Chairman David Parish bested Republican challenger David Wankel 556 to 480.

In the 3rd District, Democrat Charles R. Hagloch retained his seat, and in the 4th District Cass Wessel was named the sole new Board member. Despite only one position being filled for the 4th District, Ron Aggertt retired in August of 2015 and Brad Wessel retired in May of this year. Both represented the 4th District.



Finally, as it did in Morgan County, the Arenzville Fire Protection District sales tax raise lost in Cass County. Between Morgan and Cass, 379 people voted no and 266 voted yes.