Oldenettel Raises Awareness of Mammograms For Early Detection & Treatment

Breast Cancer Awareness month comes to a close at the end of the month. The City of Jacksonville’s Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel recently spoke on the AM Conversation about how a mammogram saved her life and sped up the process in which she was able to have her own cancer removed and treated quickly.

Oldenettel said that an unusual amount of calcifications appeared in her right breast, despite finding no lumps or bumps. The mammogram that she had was able to find the unusual amount of calcifications which allowed for her doctor to call for a biospy to find out what was going on.

Oldenettel says the mammogram gave her doctors a clear picture that the unusual activity was cause enough for concern to begin treatment. “I encourage all men and women to be very aware of your breast and breast tissue. Do those regular mammograms. Just because you don’t feel something, doesn’t necessarily mean that their might not be something going on. Stay on track with your annual mammograms so your doctors can get a track record. They compare your pictures from each previous mammogram or each MRI previous to detect any irregularities. It’s so important to get those screenings done.”

Oldenettel commended Passavant Area Hospital’s ability to do radiation treatments locally to save on time, gas, and convenience for her treatment plan. Oldenettel says, though the number one thing that saved her life was vigilance, “Especially if you have a family history, you have to remain on top of things. My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 47, which is the same age as I am now. My aunt and my cousin also had breast cancer although we’re negative for the BRCA gene. It’s something that I have known for about twenty years: it wasn’t a matter of ‘if’ but a matter of ‘when.’ I’m been very, very vigilant on my own situation. I’ve been telling my friends, my co-workers, and everyone that you have to do screenings. Just keep up with your appointments and have great rapport with your physicians, so if there is anything that comes up that’s abnormal, they can get you treated quickly.”

Oldenettel commended Passavant’s Imaging Department and Imaging Technician Amanda Vortman on how well she made her feel comfortable and how much the hospital works to help all patients feel at ease when coming in for a mammogram.

With funds from the Mia Ware Foundation, women in the Jacksonville area who need a mammogram and cannot afford one or don’t have insurance will have the ability to get a mammogram. To schedule a mammogram call 479-5696, Monday through Friday 8AM-5PM.