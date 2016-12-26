One dead after Two-vehicle crash in Macoupin County last Friday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash in Macoupin County late last week.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on IL-16 at Spanish Needle Road just before 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd. Reports claim Unit One was southbound on Spanish Needle Road approaching IL-16, while Unit Two was eastbound on IL-16.

As Unit One, driven by 53-year old Billy Malloy, pulled out onto IL-16, it was struck on the passenger side by Unit Two, driven by 71-year old Larry Secor. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a field south of the roadway.

Fifty-six year old Margaret Malloy, the passenger of vehicle one, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Gillespie Fire and Ambulance, as well as Macoupin County Deputies assisted Illinois State Police at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.