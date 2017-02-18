One Dead Following Accident on Arenzville Road Yesterday Morning

The Illinois State Police are reporting a fatal accident that happened yesterday morning at around 11:30 a.m. on Arenzville Road approximately half a mile south of IL Rt. 125.

According to authorities, 26-year old Christopher W. Stoneking of Beardstown was traveling north on Arenzville Road with a female passenger, also of Beardstown, and two young children. According to reports, Stoneking failed to reduce speed and struck a semi-trailer that was attempting to turn left.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Stoneking and one of the children were transported a local hospital by Beardstown Ambulance, the other child was air lifted to the hospital by Life Flight.The Illinois State Police are still investigating the fatal collision.