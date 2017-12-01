One dead following crash on I-72 near Veterans Parkway

A tow truck driver was killed this afternoon after being struck by another vehicle on Interstate 72 in Sangamon County.

The identity of the deceased tow truck driver is being withheld until the individual’s family is notified.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, 21-year old Janay Sheperd, of Peoria, was traveling west on I-72 in a 2017 Black Jeep Utility as she approached milepost 93 at around 9:45 a.m. The tow truck driver was out of his truck loading a disabled vehicle at the same location when, for unknown reasons, Sheperd’s Jeep veered right, first striking the disabled vehicle then the driver of the tow truck.

After striking the driver and disabled vehicle, the Jeep then rolled until the top of the vehicle skid to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Illinois State Police say the tow truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheperd also suffered injuries in the crash, and was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

The right lane on I-72 westbound near the location of the crash will be closed down until approximately 2:30 p.m.