One Dead in Early Morning Accident in Meredosia

One man has died after an early morning accident outside of Meredosia. According to a report from Coroner Marcy Patterson, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident near the Route 104/Route 67 intersection just outside of Meredosia at approximately 4AM. The sole occupant of the car, a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The subject’s name is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of family. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are continuing the investigation.

