One dead, two injured in crash outside New Berlin yesterday morning

A local man is dead and two Jacksonville women were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 72 yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Interstate 72 near milepost 87 outside of New Berlin at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to preliminary investigations from Illinois State Police, a Red 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 58-year old Kathryn Hullman, of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound on I-72 near milepost 87 when it struck a deer and became disabled in the right lane of traffic. Shortly after that, according to police, a black 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 22-year old Diana Garcia, also of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of traffic and struck the red Ford.

According to state police, a 60-year old male passenger of the red Ford Focus, as well as both drivers, Hullman and Garcia were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The identity of the 60-year old male passenger, believed to be deceased, has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin.

Agencies responding to the scene included Lifestar and America ambulance. The incident remains under investigation at this time