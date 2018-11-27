UPDATE: Two dead, one seriously injured following single-vehicle crash Saturday

Two people are dead and one person seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash north of Springfield Saturday.

According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police, 29-year old Marshae Robinson, of Decatur, is dead after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 72 early Saturday morning. Robinson was the passenger in a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 27-year old Paris Williams, also of Decatur. It was recently reported today that the driver, Williams, has also passed away at approximately 7:15 p.m. yesterday at HSHS St. John’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

State Police reports claim that Williams, along with Robinson and one other passenger, 22-year old Shakeia Stewart, also of Decatur, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near milepost 105 outside of Sherman at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. At around that time, authorities say Williams’ 2005 Malibu traveled off the right side of the roadway, then rotated 180 degrees and struck a tree. Illinois State Police say Williams and Stewart were transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Robinson succumbed to her injuries on the scene as a result of the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, agencies responding to the scene included Medics First, Life Star Ambulance Services and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office. Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards pronounced Robinson dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.