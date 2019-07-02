One Dies in Trailer Fire in Roodhouse Community Park Campground

Authorities are investigating a fatality and a fire at a camping spot near the Roodhouse Reservoir last night.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Cale Hoesmann says the call came in through a 9-1-1 call to joint dispatch about 11:10 last night.

Hoesmann said the camper was fully engulfed in flames at the Rez. Roodhouse and White Hall Fire Departments responded to the call. Once the fire was extinguished the body was discovered inside, according to Hoesmann.

He says authorities don’t believe the fire is suspicious, and the state fire marshall’s office has been called in to investigate. The cause of death for the occupant is also undetermined. Hoesmann says no identity of the victim has been made as officers continue to investigate.

WLDS/WEAI News will pass along more information as this story develops.