By Blake Schnitker on December 15 at 6:45am

An accident occurred on Hardin Avenue yesterday that sent one driver to the hospital.

The accident occurred when the vehicle of 29 year old Adam Burton struck a vehicle driven by 32 year old Tawni McCutcheon.

According to police reports, McCutcheon suffered injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Passavant Area Hospital. The extent of McCutcheon’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Burton was cited for improper lane usage.