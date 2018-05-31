One-lane traffic on U.S. 67 across bridge at Illinois River starting tomorrow

Area drivers may notice slower traffic on U.S. 67 near the Illinois River starting tomorrow.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation are announcing that, starting tomorrow, traffic on the U.S. 67 bridge that runs across the Illinois River near Beardstown will be reduced to one-lane traffic.

According to IDOT, the lane closure is needed in order to complete patching work on the deck of the bridge, as well as repairs to the structure’s expansion joints. All of this work is tentatively scheduled to be fully completed by mid-September. Overseeing the project is Springfield-based contractor Freesen Inc., and the price tag for the bridge construction project comes in just shy of $800-thousand dollars.

West central Illinois drivers that travel along this route on a normal basis should be aware that IDOT will utilize signals to control the flow of traffic, creating one lane of traffic that will alternate in each direction.

IDOT officials are notifying area drivers of these bridge repairs, making them aware that traffic delays are expected in the area. For those who typically travel along this route, the Department of Transportation is suggesting that drivers give themselves plenty of time when travelling, and to consider utilizing alternative routes for faster traffic and to limit additional congestion.