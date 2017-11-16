One man injured after crash in Scott County

An area man was hospitalized following a single vehicle crash in Scott County yesterday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports from the Illinois State Police, 36-year old Keegan Roundcount was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 100 about a quarter mile north of Bangert Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Illinois State Police reports say that Roudncount was driving a 1994 Freightliner that was pulling a 2009 Timpte semi trailer. Authorities say Roundcount drove off of the right side of the road, then came back onto the roadway before then driving off the left side of the road and eventually rolled into a field on the west side of Illinois Route 100.

Aside from the Illinois State Police, responding agencies included Meredosia/Bluffs EMS, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Bluffs Police Department, the North Scott Fire Department, as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Roundcount was issued a citation for improper lane usage and transported to Passavant Area Hospital.