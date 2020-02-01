One Person Killed in Apartment Fire in Petersburg

One woman was killed in a fire that broke out overnight in Petersburg.

At approximately 9:00 pm last night the Menard County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call of a structure fire at a multi-unit apartment complex in the 300 block of 7th street in Pertersburg.

According to a statement on the Menard County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies and Petersburg Police Officers were first on scene. They entered the building and were successful in rescuing one injured person from inside the building. That individual was transported to a Springfield hospital for injuries sustained in the fire.

Officials are reporting that the fire is under control at this time. Investigators and fire personnel remain on scene and have not been able to confirm that all of the occupants were able to evacuate the building.

Menard County Officials say that 7 departments from 4 outside counties were called to assist with putting out the fire, which they say was large enough to cause severe damage to the structure, causing it to collapse in some areas area of the building. Officials say the damage to the building has hampered search and investigation efforts.

The incident remains under investigation by the Petersburg Police Department, Menard County Coroner’s Office, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Petersburg Fire Department, with the assistance of the Menard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no further information is available at this time and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

WLDS News will continue to update this story as more details become available.