One Sworn In, One Retiring in Local Circuit Courts

One circuit judge is being sworn in and one is retiring at the end of his term in the area. Drew T. Erwin will be assuming the duties of the 8th judicial circuit on September 6th, replacing the retired Mark A Drummond, according to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier. Erwin, a Lawton, Oklahoma native has been living in Quincy since 1991. Erwin began practicing law in Quincy as an associate attorney with Leeper and Farha P.C. in 1991 and became a partner in the firm in 1993. He served as a public defender in Adams County from 1992 to 1994 and as an assistant Adams County state’s attorney under Barney Bier from 1995 to 1998. He formed the Law Firm of Drew T. Erwin Ltd. in 1996 and has been engaged in general civil practice since that time. The Eighth Circuit consists of Adams, Brown, Pike, Schuyler, Cass, Calhoun, Mason and Menard counties.

Seventh Circuit judge James W. Day, will mark 30 years on the bench in 2020. Day’s current term will expire in December next year and he will not seek retention, he said in a letter to the Illinois Supreme Court last week. Day was first elected to the position in 1990. Day says he is going to spend more time at home with his wife, Dotty, whom he will be celebrating a 50th wedding aniversary with on July 4th next year.