One trailer hauling truck rear ended another in Scott County

There was a two-vehicle accident involving two truck tractors on Il-106 just west of IL-100 in Scott County today that apparently resulted in significant property damage.

An ISP press release states thatt approximately noon, emergency personnel responded to a reported front-to-rear accident involving two truck tractors each hauling a trailer.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 39 year old Chad M. Peterman, of Industry, was traveling westbound on IL-106 in a 2003 Mack truck tractor pulling a 2002 Vantage dump trailer and was preparing to turn on to a private drive. 29 year old Anthony W. Piper, of Pittsfield, was reportedly traveling westbound behind Peterman in a 1991 GMC truck tractor pulling a 1996 homemade trailer.

Illinois State Police report that as Peterman was turning into a private drive, Piper failed to reduce their speed and crashed into the rear of Peterman. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Reports also say that Peterman was wearing his seatbelt, but Piper was not. Piper was cited for not wearing a seatbelt, as well as failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and lack of valid insurance.

Other responding agencies included the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and IDOT – Overweight Enforcement Section.