One vehicle accident on U.S. 67 at Woodson/Winchester Road

By Benjamin Cox on June 19 at 4:20pm

A single vehicle crashed and potentially rolled over on U.S. 67 Thursday afternoon.

Several agencies, including the Murrayville/Woodson Fire Department, LifeStar Ambulance, and Murrayville/Woodson EMS, were dispatched shortly after 4 pm Wednesday to a reported one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Interstate 67 and Woodson/Winchester Road.

According to dispatchers, the accident may have been a rollover crash.

There is no additional information available in regards to this accident. WLDS/WEAI News will offer any updates if and when they become available.