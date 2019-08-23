One Woman Injured In Rollover Accident on I-72 Thursday Morning

Details were released this afternoon about a rollover accident outside of Jacksonville Thursday morning that sent a Lincoln, Illinois woman to the hospital. At approximately 6:55AM Thursday, a call came into West Central Illinois dispatch from a driver who had witness a car that had ran off the roadway and caught fire on Interstate 72.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Suttles responded to the call. According to official reports, a White SUV driven by 39 year old Melissa K Dahl of Lincoln hydroplaned off the roadway, rolled several times before coming to rest on its side and then catching fire. Dahl was trapped in the vehicle when Suttles responded and found the car on fire just east of the Jacksonville prison exit at Milepost 70 on Interstate 72. Suttles fought the flames with a fire extinguisher in his vehicle until the Jacksonville Fire Department arrived and doused the flames. Suttles and the fire department were eventually able to free Dahl from the vehicle. LifeStar Ambulance transported Dahl to a nearby unknown hospital with injuries sustained in the accident. Dahl was discharged at noon on Thursday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.