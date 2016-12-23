Online Presentation and Survey on School Boundaries Now Available

Discussion over the future of local school boundaries has now moved online.

In a statement from Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek, the online presentation and survey regarding school boundaries is now available on the district’s website, jsd117.org.

According to Ptacek, the online presentation allows users to watch at their own pace. Both the presentation and survey can be found on the main page of jsd117.org.

There are two ways for Jacksonville residents to provide their feedback, with both an online version of the survey and a downloadable PDF version. All surveys must be submitted or returned to the District by January 17th.

Downloadable PDF versions can be printed out and sent to the Central Office building.

Ptacek says he would like input from all members of the community.

The Superintendent also says that he hopes to see everyone at the next round of school boundary meetings in late January or early February, where he will provide the results from the surveys.

Click here for a link to the district website’s main page, where you’ll find instruction for the presentation and survey.