Online registration for D. 117 open now, on-site registration tomorrow and Friday

Online registration for students in Jacksonville School District 117 is now officially open and will remain open until next Thursday, August 9th.

According to a message from Superintendent Steve Ptacek that was distributed to parents and guardians of students throughout District 117, yesterday marked the first day for online registration. For those wanting to register at their respective school building, the on-site registration process takes place tomorrow and Friday.

With South Elementary currently under construction due to various renovation projects at the school, Ptacek parents and students from South can get into contact with their school secretary, Rachel Jones, at North Elementary at 217-245-4084. Ptacek also reminds folks to check the District’s website for other upcoming events.

Along with registering students for upcoming fall courses, parents and guardians are reminded to help their students be prepared with all of the necessary tools and instruments for their respective classes or grades. There are a number of activities, such as the Back to School Drive Downtown hosted by Jacksonville Main Street and the Chamber Business-Education Partner program, that assist students, specifically those of Jacksonville Middle School, in gathering the right school supplies. The Back to School Drive Downtown begins today and runs through August 17th.

The first day of school for District 117 students is August 20th.