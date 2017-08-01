Online surveys on District 117 boundary process now available

Jacksonville School District 117 is sending out links to surveys regarding the district’s boundary process.

According to Superintendent Steve Ptacek, the Board of Education is seeking feedback from the community regarding the process.

Links to the boundary surveys have been emailed. There are other places to find the online link as well, such as the Jacksonville School District 117 Facebook page.

The boundary survey provides links to a survey information packet, which includes maps of both boundary scenarios options, as well as a number of questions and space for additional comments.

According to Ptacek, the boundary survey will be open to the public until the end of August.

For those looking to get more caught up on the boundary scenarios, Superintendent Ptacek released a fourth, narrated online boundary presentation last week. A link to that presentation, which is on YouTube, can be found on the district’s website at jsd117.org, on the District’s Facebook page, or by clicking here.

Click here for a link to the online boundary survey.