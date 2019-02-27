Ontis-Turnbaugh enters ‘not guilty’ plea in large meth delivery case

A Godfrey woman alleged of delivering hundreds of grams of methamphetamine entered a plea of not guilty yesterday in Morgan County court.

Thirty-seven year old Melissa Ontis-Turnbaugh, of Godfrey, appeared in Morgan County court yesterday afternoon along with her attorney Thomas Hildebrand of Granite City for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Ontis-Turnbaugh was arrested in early February for several drug-related offenses in which she was alleged to be in possession of, and delivering, between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Morgan County Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Turner says the alleged charge facing Ontis-Turnbaugh is classified as a Class X felony.

“She’s charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Based on the amount that it is alleged she had in her possession with intent to deliver, it’s what’s known as a Class X felony, which carries penalties of six to thirty years in prison, without the possibility of probation,” Turner explains.

While the alleged charge against Ontis-Turnbaugh states that the amount of methamphetamine she possessed was between 100 and 400 grams, there has yet to be additional information released in regards to a more precise amount. Turner says that, while the substantial amount of methamphetamine allegedly involved in this case is somewhat uncommon, these types of crimes are unfortunately not that rare.

“Probably not as rare as we would like, but it is different now than it use to be. We used to have a lot of people who would get what’s called methamphetamine per-cursor and they would be charged with the intent to manufacture. The state has enacted a lot of laws that help prevent people from gathering those materials to make methamphetamine. It’s generally not done in that fashion anymore, so it’s more rare now, but it does happen,” says Turner.

Yesterday in court, Ontis-Turnbaugh waived her right to a preliminary hearing and, through Attorney Hildebrand, entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury. Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif set Ontis-Turnbaugh’s next court date for April 3rd at 9 a.m. According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, Ontis-Turnbaugh and Attorney Hildebrand requested that, if the case advances past the April 3rd pre-trial conference, the trial would then take place the following Tuesday, April 9th, at 10 a.m.