Open House at Jacksonville Middle School Tonight

Seventh and eighth grade District 117 students are now officially utilizing parts of their brand new middle school.

According to Superintendent Steve Ptacek, the students began using the new classes at the beginning of the second semester and the school will start holding athletic events in the new gym by mid-January.

Asbestos removal at the new middle school was originally set to take place over Christmas break. Ptacek says that process is still being taken care.

District 117 will be showcasing their latest school improvements with an Open House tomorrow evening. Ptacek says that while he has been posting pictures of the new classrooms on social media, the scope of the improvements is much more evident when seen in person.

Thursday night’s Open House runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The school is located at 664 Lincoln Avenue.