This Saturday, a classic vehicle will make its way to Jacksonville for a quick visit.

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. within the parking lot of County Market and is reportedly planning to stay until 2 p.m. The Oscar Meyer staple that will be in Jacksonville this Saturday is reportedly one in a fleet of six Wienermobiles touring the country.

The Wienermobile will be available for pictures, though climbing on it is likely forbidden.