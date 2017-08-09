OSS Principal talks renovation project, closures on State Street

A section of State Street near Our Saviour School will be closed briefly each day for several months.

These brief road closures will take place between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday from the start of the school year until December.

This is necessary as Our Saviour School works on finishing up their renovation project, which involves the addition of the school’s first Pre-K program, a new science lab classroom, as well as other various changes.

Our Saviour’s Principal Stevie Vandevelde explains that while the project is still being worked on, the school should be ready for students by the first days of classes.

“The building renovation and addition are two phases, the first part was the renovation, which is in the process of being completed. We’re having a move-back-in party from 2 to 8 p.m. where we’re asking for our faculty, parents, volunteers to come in and help us do some light moving, some cleaning as we move our desk supplies back into the classroom. We still have some clean up work on the current facility over the next week, week and a half, but we should be ready to open our doors for students on August 22nd, which will be our first student day,” says Vandevelde.

As for the daily, temporary closures of State Street, Vandevelde explains which portion of the road will be closed.

“Basically we will be closing off State Street from Clay to Brown. We will close off the front of the school, we’ve contacted MacMurray and our staff and asked them not to park along the street. We’ll be going one-way down State Street when we close it off, (vehicles) will be going from the west to the east,” Vandevelde says.

The brief road closures are necessary for safely dismissing school each day at 3 p.m. Vandevelde expands on how the dismissal and pick-up process will work.

“We will be lining up about three lines of cars and that is how we will dismiss students, they will come out of our building and head to the cars on State Street. So the only change will be those students coming from Routt, where parents only have a student in the Routt building, because our sixth, seventh and eighth graders are also at the Routt facility. If parents just have a student at Routt, they will be able to go to the Routt parking lot to pick those students up, but if they have a student in the Our Saviour’s main building and a student in the Routt building, they’ll need to get in that car procession,” says Vandevelde.

Our Saviour will be dismissing at 2 p.m. August 22nd through 25th. For those four days, the section of State Street will be closed from 1:30 to 2:15. Starting August 29th, the road will be closed from 2:30 to 3:15.