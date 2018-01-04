OSS renovations & upgrades complete, ceremonies coming later this month

There are several newly renovated schools in Jacksonville coming to completion this month, including various projects at Our Saviour’s Grade School.

Our Saviour’s School, or OSS, have been working on renovating parts of their elementary school and contrasting a new Pre-K building for a number of months, and now, it appears that the projects are complete.

OSS Principal Stevie Vandevelde says that while there are a handful of minor touch-ups to be finished, they were ready to welcome back students today for their second semester,

“We’re still doing finishing touches on several different tings with flooring, the elevator, that sort of thing. But we are ready for students to come in to our five new classrooms. Then next week, we will begin setting up our administrative offices, and we will have students in our choir and band room next week as well,” Vandevelde says.

To make things truly official, Vandevelde says there will be a decication ceremony closer to the end of January.

“The Bishop will be coming to Our Saviour School and Routt Catholic High School’s mass on Friday, January 26th at the 8:20 a.m. mass. Immediately following the mass, we will come over to the Our Saviour building and have a blessing and dedication ceremony and then the bishop will spend a little time touring the new renovations and additions at Our Saviour’s and then he will visit Routt Catholic after that,” says Vandevelde,

Vandevelde reflects back on the lengthy process it took to put together such a large project .

“Overall, I feel the project was a great success. With any large project such as this we had a few small setbacks, but overall, I feel it’s been very successful and the minor setbacks we had we were able to overcome with a great team. So I’m really pleased with where we’re at at this point, and feel like everyone joined together and we worked through the problems that we had,” Vandevelde says.

While the dedication ceremony will take place Friday, January 26th, Vandevelde says the school also plans to celebrate with the kickoff to catholic schools week the following Sunday, January 28th.