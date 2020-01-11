OSS Volleyball Tourney for Today Cancelled

The girls volleyball tournament set for today, Saturday January 11, at Our Savior School has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather this afternoon and evening. Participants in the tournament were to include Our Saviour School, Franklin, Greenfield, North Greene, Bluffs, and Springfield Christian. Our Saviour School Officials are concerned about players and spectators traveling home from the tournament. No make up date has been announced at this time.

