Our Saviour Parish Reopens Confession This Weekend

Our Saviour Parish will have the ability to seek confession this weekend. Father Tom Meyer says he hopes parishioners will come and take advantage of the opportunity. He says the parish will be taking some extra precautions. “This weekend, Our Saviour’s is opening church with a limitation of 10 persons at a time. They can come to church Saturday afternoon 2-7PM, and Sunday afternoon from 12PM-7PM to go to confession. I will be there along with our newly ordained priest Father Pawel Luczak. We will socially distance and we are encouraging people to be wearing their masks. We are opening up confessions. We will be in two sections of the church where we are kind of in the open, but with enough distance where when people are going to confession, the people waiting in line are far enough away that there is privacy in those conversations. We are hoping many people will come and partake of that sacrament.”

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield announced all public masses and liturgical celebrations were suspended back on March 18th. The entire diocese has been using online meeting methods and private masses as a means to continue practicing their faith.

Father Meyer says more details surrounding communion services are being finalized and an announcement will be made on Monday.