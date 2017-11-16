Our Saviour’s Green Team takes title for 25th annual Geo Bowl

Extra nights studying maps and globes paid off for the Our Saviour School Green Team last night at the 25th annual Geography Bowl.

After several hours of scholastic competition between area elementary schools, the OSS Green team came away with a final round victory over Washington Elementary’s Black team.

The 25th annual Geography Bowl was held at Jacksonville High School last night, and featured 19 different teams of fifth and sixth graders from elementary schools within the city as well as schools from the surrounding area.

Competing in the JHS media center, OSS Green was able to pull away from the Washington Black team in the championship. OSS Green team coach Don Jolly was very pleased his team’s efforts and hard work.

“I’m so proud of them. They worked hard for about six weeks almost every night, they worked hard at home some nights as well. It just goes to prove that hard work has its rewards,” says Jolly.

OSS Green team member Rachel Beeley was thrilled that her team was able to come away with the first place trophy.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this time. I have the greatest teammates, the greatest coaches, and I can’t thank them enough for making me better at geography and learning all of this amazing stuff about our world and making it a better place. I’m so thankful to be all of my best friends and all of my teammates and coaches, and so happy that we won,” Beeley says.

Other members of the OSS green team included: Abby Shireman, Jack Wisdom, Amanda Laumakis, Kelly Peters and Walter Copper. And Brianne Koleczek helped Jolly with coaching the team.