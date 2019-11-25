Overnight Fire in Rural Scott County Destroys One Home

A home was destroyed by fire in rural Winchester over night. WGEM in Quincy reports that at home on North Sand Road in northern Scott County northwest of Winchester was fully engulfed when Winchester Fire Crews arrived at 12:20AM. Everyone inside the home made it out safely but the home was a total loss, according to Fire Chief Freddie Andrews. Names of the homeowners have not been released. Andrews told WGEM that the family doesn’t have homeowners insurance and they lost all of their possessions in the fire. Fire crews wrapped up efforts at approximately 7:30 this morning. No cause of the fire has been determined at this time. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

