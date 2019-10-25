Ownbey Charged In Violent Sexual Assault

An Ashland man has been charged with several counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and abuse after a violent incident with a woman on October 7th. The Journal Courier reports that 51 year old Kevin L Ownbey of Ashland has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

Ownbey allegedly strangled a female victim, sexually assaulted her, sexually assaulted her with a clothes hanger, burned her, and stabbed her with a piece of wood according to charges brought in a bond hearing by Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez this past week. Ownbey was arrested for the incident and booked into the Schuyler County Jail on October 9th. Eleven days prior to the incident, Ownbey was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, posted bond, and was released from police custody from an incident on September 24th. The September incident was also with the same victim.

According to court documents, Ownbey has a prior conviction in Kankakee County in 1999 for a charge of attempted criminal sexual assault with a weapon in which he served 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Since Ownbey has a prior conviction, if found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, he could face 25 years to natural life in prison.