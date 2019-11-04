Packaged Vegetable Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 4, 2019 at 11:59am

Over 100 vegetable products sold in the United State and Canada have been recalled over possible listeria contamination.

WAND TV is reporting that the Mann Packing Co. is voluntarily recalling the vegetable products sold in select stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Packages have “Best if Enjoyed By” dates of Oct. 11 to Nov. 16, 2019. The packages are sold as several different brands, including Mann’s, HEB, Del Monte, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe’s.

Full List of products included in the recall can be found at this link: https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.us/

No deaths or illnesses have been reported with the recall.