Pair of area individuals suffer minor injuries after weekend crash

Two individuals from west central Illinois were hospitalized with minor injuries following a four-vehicle crash in Schuyler county yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday on US 67 about a half-mile south of Illinois Route 103 near the Beardstown Bridge in Schuyler County.

Initial reports from Illinois State Police say that 26-year old Chyann Riley, of Rushville, was traveling northbound on US 67 in a 2007 Cadillac SUV about a half-mile south of Route 103 on the north side of the Beardstown Bridge. Also travelling northbound on US 67 in a 2010 Dodge van was 54-year old Rose Wilson, of Rushville, who was in front of Riley’s Cadillac, as well as a second vehicle, a 2000 Subaru Station Wagon driven by 24-year old Alex Veith, also of Rushville.

Forty-one year old Angela Pieper, of Beardstown, was traveling southbound on US 67 at the same location in the opposite lane of traffic as the crash occurred. State Police say that Riley’s Cadillac failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of Veith’s Subaru. The impact of that collision then pushed the Subaru into the opposite lane of traffic and into the oncoming path of Pieper’s 2010 Toyota Sedan, causing a nearly head-on collision between the two vehicles.

Authorities say Veith’s Subaru was then deflected away from Pieper’s Toyota and struck Wilson’s Dodge van. As a result of the crash, Pieper and Wilson were transported by Schuyler County Ambulance to Culbertson Hospital with reportedly minor injuries. Agencies responding to the crash include: Schuyler County EMS, Schuyler County deputies, Beardstown Police and Fire, as well as Cass County deputies.