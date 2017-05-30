Pair of Jacksonville residents arrested for delivery of meth

By Blake Schnitker on May 30 at 9:09am

Two Jacksonville residents are in custody for alleged delivery of methamphetamine.

According to authorities, the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, an Illinois State Police task force, arrested 34-year old Kayla Shirkey, of the 300 block of West Michigan, and 47-year old David Miller, of the 12-hundred block of McGlasson around 8 p.m. yesterday.

Both Shirkey and Miller were booked at the Morgan County jail between 8:30 and 9 p.m. for delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams.

Both Shirkey and Miller remain behind bars.