UPDATE: Pair of local residents in custody for alleged meth charges

There’s been an update regarding the two Jacksonville residents arrested on alleged meth-related charges last night.

According to police reports, 29-year old Ashley Cozart and 43-year old Albert Charlesworth, both of the 300 block of Marnico Road, were booked at the county jail between approximately 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine between 400 and 900 grams.

Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack says there is still limited information about the arrest at this time. However, Duvendack says that Morgan County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-72 last night and were assisted by Illinois State Police. During the traffic stop, Duvendack says that a K-9 with the Illinois State Police found a hit on the vehicle, and officers then conducted a search.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Both Cozart and Charlesworth remain behind bars.