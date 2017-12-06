Pair of suspects in heroin bust make initial court appearances

Two of the four individuals arrested last month following a heroin bust in Jacksonville made their first appearances in court yesterday.

Thirty-three year old Sammy Bunch, who, at the time of the incident was already behind bars for separate charges, appeared with Defense Attorney Tom Piper in Morgan County court yesterday.

After briefly deliberating with Attorney Piper, Bunch chose to waive his right to a preliminary hearing. When asked by Judge Chris Reif for Bunch’s arraignment, Piper said that Bunch would be plead not guilty to the Class 3 felony charge alleged against him and requested a trial by jury. During the arrest in late November, Bunch was charged with four counts of alleged delivery of controlled substances, specifically heroin, via an alleged operation taking place in the 700 block of Serenity Lane in Jacksonville. Judge Reif set Bunch’s next court date for January 3, 2018.

A second suspect in the November 21 bust was 26-year old Jonathan Hardin, who entered the courthouse in handcuffs and shackles yesterday. Hardin currently faces a Class 2 felony for two counts of alleged delivery of controlled substances. Also represented by Attorney Piper, Hardin chose to waive his right to a preliminary hearing. As for his arraignment, Attorney Piper requested that it be pushed back on week. Judge Reif granted that request, and set Hardin’s date for arraignment on December 12 at 9 a.m.

Others arrested in the November raid include 26-year old Lacey Pruett, who pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Pruett was placed on two years of adult probation and sentenced to fourteen days in the Morgan County jail.

Twenty-four year old Kastrina Johnson’s next court date is December 19th at 9 a.m. And 37-year old Tina Ramsey, who was arrested for allegedly endangering the life or health of a child, will appear in court on February 7th at 1:30.