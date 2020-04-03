Pair of West Central Illinois Non-Profits Receive Grants from Spfld Area Response Fund

A pair of non-profit organizations in the area have been chosen to receive grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois created the COVID-19 Response Fund in an effort to distribute resources to community based organizations in the greater capitol region of Illinois.

According to the The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln website, the fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible.

The organizations announced their second round of grants from the fund this week, of which $2,500 grants were awarded to the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living, and the West Central Illinois Health Corporation located in Cass County.

$40,000 in total was distributed from the fund during the second round of giving. The COVID-19 Response Fund awarded $30,000 to the Central Illinois Food Bank last week during for the initial round of area contributions.

The Community Foundation and United Way of Central Illinois contributed a combined $50,000 to start the fund, which has now grown to just over $200,000 from community donations.

Directors of the fund say no administrative fee will be applied to the fund, and that any monies remaining at the conclusion of these funding decisions will be saved and applied to a future crisis affecting the greater capital region.

For more information on the COVID-19 Relief Fund or to donate, visit their website at

www.cfll.org/COVID19RESPONSEFUND.aspx