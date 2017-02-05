Pancake and Sausage Day Tickets On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 69th annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day. This years event will be held on Monday March 13th at McClelland Dining Hall at MacMurray College.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Children 5 and under eat for free with a parent or guardian. Tickets can be purchased from members of the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville or at County Market.

The Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day is all you can eat from 6 am to 7:30 pm. Drive through service will run from 3:30 to 7 pm behind Routt Catholic High School.

One hundred percent of the money raised from the Pancake and Sausage Day is used for local programs. The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club spends over $25-thousand annually on youth and civic projects.