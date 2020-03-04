Pandemic Informational Meeting Planned in Jacksonville This Month

A group of concerned citizens are planning an informational event this later this month in an effort to educate the public on what to do should a flu like pandemic spread to west central Illinois.

Jacksonville Resident Tom Atkins says that the CDC has been informing the public that mitigation is the best tool in the fight against outbreaks such as the coronvirus and historic numbers of people being sickened with the flu in recent years, and that people should know how to be prepared in the event of one of these outbreaks.

“The idea is home self care in the event of a pandemic. What the CDC is telling people is that the best thing we can do if we have that situation is mitigation, which means you pretty much just have to take care of yourself in your own home, because the agencies will be over run.

So the idea is to educate people on what you should have on the shelf to avoid this panic buying that can happen right at the the end there, by just logically preparing and making sure you have a two week supply of your basics.”

Atkins says that the Prepare Now event will be held on Saturday March 28th at Passavant Area Hospital, with the intent to educate the public on what they can do should they become sick with a flu like pandemic infection where staying at home is the best recourse.

“We are organizing the event to help people understand what they need to have as far as personal family home preparation for a flu pandemic circumstance, whether that is this year, next year or on down the road. So a lot of agencies in town that are already dealing with some aspect of this, we are just kind of gathering these all together so that we can do an event, and then possibly have extra materials to pass out to other groups, especially for those who are more at risk.”

Passavant Area Hospital, the Morgan County Health Department, the City of Jacksonville and several other organizations intend to take part in the event on Saturday March 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Atkins says that the event is still in the planning stages and a planning meeting for public input will be held tomorrow, Wednesday March 4th at 10:00 am at Passavant Area Hospital in Room 2.

He says that anyone wants to assist with or contribute to the event is welcome to attend the meeting.