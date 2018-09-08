A parents group is holding a one day special needs conference and vendor fair at a local church today.
PARASOL is the acronym for Parents and Relatives Accessing Solutions for extraordinary Lives.
The conference and fair will be held until 4 this afternoon at First Presbyterian Church.
The keynote speaker is Taylor Sweeting, described as an autism self-advocate.
The topics include the history of disability in America, community living for adults with developmental disabilities, and accessing community support.
The cost is $5. The event is put together by the First Presbyterian Church Inclusion Committee.
PARASOL Hosts a Special Needs Conference
By Gary Scott on September 8 at 6:00am
