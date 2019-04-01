Parks and Lakes committee, Preservation commission to meet today

A Jacksonville aldermanic committee and a local commission will both meet today.

The Parks and Lakes Committee of the Jacksonville Board of Alderman will meet this afternoon beginning at 5:30 in the commission room of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.

The main topic of discussion listed on the agenda is a potential collaboration with the Bob Freesen YMCA in regards to Nichols Park Pool.

The Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission will also meet this evening. The JHPC meeting will call to order at 6 pm in the Mayor’s conference room at the municipal building.

The commission will speak in regards to one certificate of appropriateness, that already has been approved by Mayor Andy Ezard, for the Jubilee Habitat for Humanity at 619 Fayette Street. Two other certificates of appropriateness will be discussed and potentially approved by the commission. These are for the future location of Hometown Vet Clinic at 605 West State Street, and a new fence and swimming pool for a residence at 518 South Diamond Street.

In addition, the commission will discuss three potential updates: to design guidelines, the Property Improvement Incentive Grant, and for letters to contractors and realtors.