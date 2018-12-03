Parts of west central Illinois recovering from tornadoes

Parts of west central Illinois are still recovering from apparent tornadoes that touched down in certain areas.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, while the most severe tornado damage is being reported about 65 miles southeast of Jacksonville in Taylorville, there was a confirmed touchdown in Pike County that damaged or destroyed several structures.

According to the paper, at about 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began receiving reports of funnel clouds north of Pleasant Hill. There were also additional reports from residents, deputies and trained Storm Spotters that advised that the storm was continuing northeasterly and funnel clouds and tornadoes were spotted between Pittsfield and Detroit.

There are still other reports of possible tornadoes touching down in Cass and Shuyler Counties. WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information as it becomes available.