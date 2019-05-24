Passavant 5K & 10K Street Closures For Saturday Morning

Portions of Jacksonville’s West Side will have streets closed for a special event this Saturday. Passavant Area Hospital’s annual Gatorade 5 & 10K Race will close portions of Westgate Avenue and Founders Lane temporarily Saturday morning during the race.

Westgate will be closed between Mound Road and West Walnut from the start of the race at 7AM until the race’s conclusion at around 9:30AM. Traffic will be allowed to cross Westgate; however, the crossing will be controlled by race staff to ensure safety of the race participants and spectators.

Founders Lane, located on the east side of the Passavant campus, will be closed from 5 to 10AM. Motorists should be cautious Saturday morning using Jacksonville’s west side streets while the race is ongoing. West Walnut will be open during the race; however, motorists should be aware that runners will be using a lane of traffic on the north side of the street marked off by cones.

The Jacksonville Police Department and members of the Citizen’s Police Academy will be monitoring traffic at key intersections along the race. Motorists should use alternate routes or avoid the west end during the hours of the race if at all possible.