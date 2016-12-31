Passavant Area Hospital Hosts Blood Drives

Passavant Area Hospital along with Central Illinois Community Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive on Monday. From 11 am until 6 pm you are being asked to come give the gift of life.

Mindy Melton, the Recruitment and Development Coordinator at the CICBC says they have had a long relationship with Passavant.

Melton says that donating blood is an great way to help those in need.

A good feeling is not all you will receive. The CICBC is giving out long sleeve “Lifesaver” t-shirt to all registered donors, while supplies last.

The CICBC is also in need of platelet donations, which work a little differently than regular blood donations. Melton explains what platelets are and how they are used.

If you cannot donate on Monday, the CICBC hosts a blood drive at Passavant the first and second Monday of every month all year long.

To make an appointment to donate CLICK HERE

