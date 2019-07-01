Passavant Area Hospital Receives B in National Safety Survey

Illinois hospitals are about in the middle of the pack as far as patient safety is concerned. A report issued by The Center Square said that Illinois finished 14th in a ranking for hospital safety issues such as preventable errors and infections, according to the spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades study given to more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Passavant Area Hospital and Memorial Medical Center in Springfield received B’s on the report. HSHS St. John’s received an A. The report uses 28 evidence-based national measures of hospital safety.

Illinois only had 38.18% that received A grades in the survey, compared 39.09% in the Fall of 2018, the last time such a study was conducted.

The analysis concluded that compared to “A” hospitals, patients admitted to hospitals graded “D” or “F” face nearly double the risk of avoidable death. For patients at “C” hospitals, the risk is about 88 percent, and for those admitted to “B” hospitals, the risk of avoidable death is elevated by 35 percent, according to the grading criteria.

To learn more about the non-profit hospital safety group or to find your local hospital’s detailed safety grade, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/ for more information.