Passavant begins partial hospitalization program

Passavant Area Hospital's behavioral health services are growing with today's opening of the partial hospitalization program. The facility is located west of the Passavant campus at 559 North Westgate.

The partial hospitalization program will provide a bridge between the outpatient and inpatient behavioral health programs at Passavant. The Center for Psychiatric Health is an outpatient treatment facility that treats emotional and behavioral problems, while the Behavioral Health Unit provides treatment to patients with acute behavioral health symptoms requiring hospitalization and stabilization.

Partial hospitalization is for adults (18 and older) who require more therapy than a traditional outpatient setting provides. The program is also for those who have been inpatients and need structured, intensive therapy after discharge from the hospital. Participants return home during the evening and weekends.

Partial hospitalization offer five hours of daily therapy, Monday through Friday, via a structured, goal-oriented setting. Various types of therapy are used, such as group psychotherapy and education groups. The goal is to improve interpersonal skills, manage symptoms and improve coping skills to help the participant return to daily life. Family members are encouraged to participate in the therapy.

The treatment team includes a psychiatrist, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, social workers, counselors, registered nurses, behavioral health technicians, and pastoral care. Jonathan Colen, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, will serve as the medical director.

Referrals to the partial hospitalization program can be made by physicians, health professionals, social service agencies, families or the person needing the care. Prior to admission, the staff will do a screening and develop a personalized plan of care.

For additional information on the partial hospitalization, call 217-479-5646.