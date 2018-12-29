Passavant completes Community Health Needs Assessment

A local hospital has done a study to determine the local health issues in Jacksonville and Morgan County that most need to be addressed in the next few year.

Passavant Area Hospital has completed a community health needs assessment, which they conduct once every three years, and have placed the document online for public access.

Three priorities were identified for the people and communities Passavant serves in the Morgan County region. The priorities listed are: access to care, mental health, and substance abuse. Completing a community health needs assessment is required of nonprofit hospitals by the Affordable Care Act of 2010. The last needs assessment was completed in 2015.

To complete the needs assessment, Passavant collaborated with the Morgan County Health Department and other health and social service providers that represent the vulnerable members of the community.

The community health needs assessment includes an implementation strategy to address how the hospital will meet these priorities in 2019-21. To view Passavant’s latest community health needs assessment, visit ChooseMemorial.org/HealthyCommunities.