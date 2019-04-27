Passavant employees recognized for support of co-worker that serves in the Army National Guard

Left to right, Leanna Wynn; MBA, MSN, RN; affiliate vice president and chief nursing officer; Laurie Silvey; IOM, CAE, associate vice president of Business Services/president of the Center for Business Management, Illinois Chamber of Commerce; Jennifer Ford, BSN, RN; Karoline Myers; Heather Sullivan; Tamera Norton, BSN, RN; and Harry Schmidt, president and CEO.

By Anthony Engle on April 26 at 8:17pm

Three Passavant Area Hospital employees were recently recognized for their support of the Army National Guard through an employee of the hospital.

Jessica Ford, Karoline Myers and Heather Sullivan are recipients of the Patriot Award from the Employer Support division of the National Guard and Reserve.

The Patriot Award is given to a supervisor or manager who makes special effort to support a working National Guard member with flexible scheduling, time off prior to and after deployment, care for families and, if necessary, leaves of absence.

Tamera Norton, a registered nurse in the Passavant Area Hospital Transitional Care Unit (TCU), made the nominations.

Norton has been a combat medic in the Army National Guard for 15 years. Norton has achieved the rank of sergeant in her time with the Army National Guard, and has served one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Norton is officially assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Decatur.

Ford is Norton’s nursing supervisor in the Transitional Care Unit, while Myers and Sullivan coordinate scheduling in the Nursing Administration department.