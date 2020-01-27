Passavant Family Maternity Suites Designated As Baby Friendly

Jacksonville’s Passavant Area Hospital’s Family Maternity Suites was recently designated as a Baby-Friendly Hospital. Simone Parlier the obstetrics nurse manager says that the hospital has become a part of a global recognition. The designation was created by the World Health Organization and UNICEF in recognizing hospitals that provide the highest level of care pertaining to infant feeding and mother and baby bonding.

Parlier says that the hospital is helping new mothers and their babies have good outcomes both while in the hospital and at home. “We are improving our patient satisfaction scores. This is something that new mothers want. They want support and help when they need it, especially with breastfeeding. From an organizational standpoint, we are meeting our joint commission maternal standards and we are also getting close to meeting the Healthy People 2020 goals.”

Parlier says that breastfeeding is highly important for both new mothers and babies but it’s not for everyone. She said that the Family Maternity Suites work for both mothers and babies to facilitate the connection necessary for good health. Passavant is one of 30 hospitals in the state with the Baby Friendly designation. Passavant FMS joins more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, including at least 600 in the United States. More than 28 percent of U.S. births in 2019 took place in Baby-Friendly-designated hospitals.

For more information about Family Maternity Suites or to schedule a tour at Passavant, call 245-9541 extension 3210 or email Parlier at Parlier.Simone@mhsil.com.